Nation
Storm breaches California river's levee, hundreds evacuate
Authorities ordered more than 1,500 people to evacuate early Saturday from a Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river pummeling the state.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; snowy and windy
Much of Minnesota is under winter storm warnings and advisories, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Twin Cities area.
Business
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Tahoe ski resorts
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn't enough snow.
Nation
Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck
A late-winter blizzard settled over the upper Midwest on Saturday, shutting down roads and adding to one of the snowiest seasons in recent decades.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 33, snow
Snow brings blizzard and winter storm warnings in northern Minnesota, with 2 to 4 inches expected in the Twin Cities area.