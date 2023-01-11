More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 32; foggy, cloudy and slippery
Winter weather advisories have expired, but surfaces are likely to remain icy. An air quality alert remains in effect until 6 p.m. Colder temps are on the way.
Nation
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that's depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland.
Traffic
Bus service resumes, but icy conditions persist in Twin Cities
Conditions on metro area roads remained slick even after freezing rain moved out.
Nation
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: Icy, high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 11