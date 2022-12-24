More from Star Tribune
Business
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police, fire departments and an airport in snow-blown New York state.
Local
I-90 reopens, but travel remains difficult in cold, blowing snow
Roads remained treacherous Saturday after a powerful winter storm moved through Minnesota. Windchill advisories and warnings were in place, with windchills in the -30s across the state.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 3; windchill advisories and warnings
Windchills will be in the -30s, with blowing and drifting snow. More snow arrives Christmas Day.
Business
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone
An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 3; cold and breezy
Winter concerns continue, with a blizzard warning expected to lift in the early afternoon in southern Minnesota, and more subzero windchills. There's a chance of snow Christmas Day.