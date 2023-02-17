More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, mostly sunny
It'll feel like it's in the teens with strong wind gusts. There's warmer weather on the way this weekend, with chances of snow Sunday and next week.
World
Trains and ferries canceled as storm hits northern Europe
A powerful storm over the North Sea hit northern Europe and led to dozens of train and ferry cancellations Friday in northern Denmark and southern Norway as the Danish Meteorological Institute forecast hurricane-force wind gusts.
World
Battered by Cheneso, Madagascar braces for Cyclone Freddy
Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, killing 30 people, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 28
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 17
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Warmer Friday - Aurora Potential Friday Night?
A sunny and warmer Friday is inbound with highs nearing 30F. A geomagnetic storm could produce the Northern Lights Friday Night - that is, if we can keep clouds away for long enough. Those clouds that move in stick around for the weekend with 30s for highs. - D.J. Kayser