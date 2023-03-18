More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 24, breezy and cold
Our windchill will hover around zero, but warmer weather is on the way starting Sunday, the last official day of winter.
Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in what authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather.
Morning forecast: High of 24, chilly and windy
We'll see subzero windchills, with a chance of flurries. A warmup is on the way Sunday, the last official day of winter.
Travel advisories issued for highways in southwestern Minnesota due to icy, whiteout conditions
As of Friday night, more than a dozen highways in southwest Minnesota had advisories warning against travel due to snow or ice-covered roads, along with whiteout conditions.
Paul Douglas
Slightly Warmer Saturday With Peeks Of Late Day Sun
We'll dig out of the temperature hole that we found ourselves in on Friday as we head into the weekend, with 20s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. Clouds will be around most of Saturday, but sunny skies return Sunday. 40s return next week - but so do precipitation chances. - D.J. Kayser