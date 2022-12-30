More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 21; sunny, cool and breezy
Windchills will be in the teens, with some warmer weather on the way Saturday and a chance of flurries for New Year's Eve.
Paul Douglas
Sunnier, Cooler Friday - Cloudy Skies Expected To Ring In The New Year
A quieter Friday is expected with sunny skies and highs in the 20s. While some light snow could be possible Saturday in spots, it'll be cloudy to ring in the New Year with Midnight temperatures around 30F. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 11 as light snow ends with a cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.