Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 19, increasing clouds
A coating to an inch of snow is possible in northern Minnesota, with flurries possible overnight in the Twin Cities area. Colder weather is on the way before a warmup.
Nation
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, not as cold, high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Business
Edmunds: Why you need winter tires
It's obvious that when temperatures drop and winter weather arrives you'll need to put away your shorts and T-shirt and go for pants and a thick coat. But the decision to swap out your vehicle's all-season tires for winter tires isn't so clear-cut. Some drivers put too much faith in a single tire type to handle every temperature and surface condition, while others want to avoid the time and added expense of switching to a dedicated winter tire.
World
Emergency lifted after New Zealand storm less than feared
New Zealand's Northland region lifted a state of emergency declaration Wednesday after an overnight storm didn't turn out as bad as feared.