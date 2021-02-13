More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of -1, mix of clouds and sun, dangerously cold
It'll be even colder tomorrow, with a warmup finally on the way later next week.
Morning forecast: Low of -1, dangerous wind chills tonight
As cold as today is, it'll be colder tomorrow, and we may get a record low overnight.
This Weekend is Peak Winter Nationwide
The main storm track will detour well to our south. Parts of Oklahoma may pick up 20" of snow, with 6" in Dallas, even an inch in Houston. Hilly Seattle may see 4-8" of slushy goodness. A subzero weekend gives way to a mild Pacific breeze by next weekend. I see a run of 30s the last week of February. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of -10; extreme cold comes with dangerous windchills
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: High of -2, light snow tonight in southern Minnesota
It's the seventh consecutive day with a high below 10 degrees.