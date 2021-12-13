More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Longtime florist, Amazon worker, judge among tornado victims
A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently "started on her new adventure" as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois who was an outdoorsman and avid motorcycle rider. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A "typical" grandmother from Missouri.
Nation
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed dozens of people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.
Politics
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday
President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week's devastating tornadoes that killed at least 64 people and displaced thousands more.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 37, partly cloudy
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Nation
Major storm brings rain, snow to parched California
A major storm hitting Northern California with rain and snow was expected to intensify Monday and bring travel headaches and the threat of localized flooding after an especially warm and dry fall in the U.S. West.