Weather
Afternoon forecast: Flurries possible, high 28
Temperatures remain above average for the season this week.
Nation
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast — although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 29
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 4
World
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries, Russia as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Sunny Thursday - Snow Chance Into The Weekend
A quiet Thursday is expected statewide with highs closer to average. Snow chances will increase across the state as a system drops south out of Canada Friday into Saturday. The heaviest snow will fall across northern Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser