Nation
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida's east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and cool, high 38
It's less windy but a bit colder Monday, with more cool days ahead. Election Day on Tuesday will be fairly calm with a chance at some showers in the evening.
Nation
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, not as windy; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov, 7
World
Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers
An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.