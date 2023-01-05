More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, rain to California
Damaging winds and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and colder, high 26
The snow is finally letting up across Minnesota but expect slightly colder temperatures over the next few days.
World
UK saw hottest-ever year in 2022 as Europe's climate warms
Britain had its warmest year on record in 2022, official figures showed Thursday, the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe's weather.
Local
Digging out becomes a chore as snow piles up; 14.9" at MSP
Minnesotans spent Wednesday digging out from one of the state's largest January snowstorms after more than a foot of fell over two days and turned roads treacherous, downed power lines and closed schools.