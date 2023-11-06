More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
More from Star Tribune
Business Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cooling down, high 52
Cold winds will cool temperatures into the 40s this afternoon.
World
30 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousands
Heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 30 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia, aid agencies reported Monday.
World
Northeast China sees first major blizzard this season and forecasters warn of record snowfall
Heavy snow blanketed swaths of northeastern China on Monday, shutting schools and halting transportation in the country's first substantial snowstorm of the season.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy; falling temps into 40s
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 6
Business
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle five years ago, it left boats, cars and trucks piled up to the windows of Bonny Paulson's home in the tiny coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But Paulson's home, with a rounded shape that looks something like a ship, shrugged off Category 5 winds that might otherwise have collapsed it.