Paul Douglas

A few pop-up showers are possible today with cool breezes and a mercury stuck in the 60s. I see highs in the 70s and low 80s into next week. Plenty of lukewarm days left to come. But the predicted low tonight in the metro area is 47F. That's the chilliest nighttime temperature since 44F back on May 20. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson