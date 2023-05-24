More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cool and breezy, high 74
Things cool down a bit Wednesday. Winds also pick up this afternoon.
Morning forecast: Cooler, partly cloudy; high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24
Paul Douglas
Heat Lightning? No Such Thing
Nothing severe in sight into early next week as weather systems stall; a "blocking pattern" in the atmosphere will keep showers and T-storms west of Minnesota into Memorial Day. I know, a dry holiday weekend, statewide? Quick, run out and buy a Lotto ticket. Temperatures hold in the 60s today, but I see a run of 80s starting on Saturday and continuing into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mostly cloudy, maybe a chance for midweek rain?
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; hazy sunshine
The southern half of the state including the Twin Cities area is under an air quality alert, while showers and storms are likely in the northern half of the state. There's cooler weather on the way.