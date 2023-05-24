Paul Douglas

Nothing severe in sight into early next week as weather systems stall; a "blocking pattern" in the atmosphere will keep showers and T-storms west of Minnesota into Memorial Day. I know, a dry holiday weekend, statewide? Quick, run out and buy a Lotto ticket. Temperatures hold in the 60s today, but I see a run of 80s starting on Saturday and continuing into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson