Afternoon forecast: Cold with light winds, high 9
The snow should be done for now. Things are slightly warmer with a high of 9 for the Twin Cities, but still well below average.
Business
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
Paul Douglas
A Mid-Winter "Warm Front" This Week
After a chillier than average Monday, it'll be a much warmer week with temps warming into the 30s during the 2nd half of the week. Readings will be nearly +10F above average through the weekend with chances of rain and snow across parts of the Midwest. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Business
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.