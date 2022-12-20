More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Officials hear outpouring of frustration after double homicide at St. Paul light-rail station
Afternoon forecast: Cold Tuesday, severe weather on the way
Things remain cold and dry Tuesday. Watch for severe winter weather in the next couple of days. Bundle up and avoid travel if you can.
Morning forecast: Cold today, high 4 above; snow Wednesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 20
A Christmas-week blizzard could put holiday travel on ice
Tuesday best travel day of the week, Weather Service says. By Thursday it may be next to impossible.
Paul Douglas
Crippling Ground Blizzard By Late Week?
Models suggest 5-10" of new powder by the end of this week. If you're trying to find the best window for travel I suggest today or Wednesday AM. Travel by land and air will be treacherous from Thursday into Christmas Eve. The Christmas Blizzard of 2022? Sounds about right. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson