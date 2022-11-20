More from Star Tribune
Nation
Parts of NY dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and dry, high 31
We've likely seen last of our flurries for the day by Sunday afternoon. Temps remain chilly. Forecasts show minimal to no travel concerns for Thanksgiving later this week.
World
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sun and clouds, high 31
It will be slightly warmer but still chilly this Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
World
Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal inked at UN summit
A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains.