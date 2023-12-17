More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 39
Things stay cloudy and warmer Sunday. Watch for possible rain tonight.
Nation
Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast
A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.
Morning forecast: Wintry mix, high 39
Watch for showers and possible snow Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Sunday With Nighttime Snow Chances
While skies will be mostly cloudy in the metro during the daytime hours Sunday, a system will bring the chance for some quick-hitting snow Sunday evening with flurries continuing overnight. Snow totals will be on the lighter side. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 32; low clouds with a cooldown coming late Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.