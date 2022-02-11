More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Breezy, warmer, high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Paul Douglas
Seasonably Cold - Meteorologically Boring
Winds gust to 30 today as the mercury approaches 30F by evening. 30s are possible Sunday, before another chilly correction next week. I suspect we haven't seen the last subzero low of winter just yet. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, cold; high 17
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 14
World
Madagascar, southern Africa brace for more tropical storms
Even as southern African nations assess the devastation caused earlier this month by Cyclone Batsirai, a new tropical storm is approaching as the Indian Ocean region is confronted by an intense cyclone season.