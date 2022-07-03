More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of thundershowers, high 87
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, July 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of thundershowers, high 87
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, July 3
World
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
Paul Douglas
Holiday Rain Risk. A Few Strong Storms Tomorrow
If your Sunday plan calls for backyard BBQs, good news is that you should be able to fit it in. You may have to plan accordingly around a few nuisance t-showers, but it won't be a washout. The best chance of showers and storms arrives overnight with rain & rumbles likely through the first half of the day tomorrow. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a risk of isolated strong to severe storms later tomorrow as well. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson