More From Weather
Afternoon forecast: Calm New Year's Eve, high 31
It'll be a little cloudy with light breezes but overall an uneventful weather day.
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 31
It will be a chilly but overall quiet weather day for New Year's Eve.
World
South Korea's capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years
The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.
Paul Douglas
Saturday Night Snow - Quieter For New Year's Celebrations
We should wake up Sunday to 0.5-1.5" of new snow in the metro from a clipper passing through Saturday Night. Otherwise, clouds will slowly decrease on Sunday with quiet weather to welcome in 2024. - D.J. Kayser
World
Eurostar cancels trains due to flooding, stranding hundreds of travelers in Paris and London
The holiday travel plans of hundreds of people were upended Saturday after Eurostar canceled train services to and from London because a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded.