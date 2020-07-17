More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Video shows Black man pinned against tree in Indiana
The FBI is investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake July 4th weekend.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 88, heat index mid-90s; storms overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden, Trump seek faith-based voter support
President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are following two divergent paths in acquiring the religious vote as the 2020 presidential election nears.
Video
Morning forecast: 88, increasing humidity; storms on the way Sat.
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pompeo: Defending human rights underpins U.S. policy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on "Unalienable Rights and the Securing of Freedom" in Philadelphia.