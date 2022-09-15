More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, cloudy with a chance of rain
It's our 112th consecutive day above 70 degrees. There's a chance of stray showers in the Twin Cities area later this evening, with more rain in northeast Minnesota, and more rain on the way Friday.
Nation
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.
Business
Sudan's summer flooding continues, raising death toll to 134
Flooding across Sudan has killed at least 20 people over the past week, Sudanese officials announced Thursday, raising the official death-toll from the floods since the rainy season began in May to 134.
World
Pakistan reopens highway to speed up aid to flood victims
Pakistani engineers and soldiers cleared a key highway on Thursday to enable aid workers to speed up supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have left hundreds of thousands homeless and killed 1,508 people, the majority of them women and children.