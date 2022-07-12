More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 85, chance of scattered storms
It'll be nice through early afternoon, with clouds increasing and a chance of scattered storms midafternoon through tonight.
World
Heat wave forecast for Spain, Portugal fuels wildfire worry
Spain's second heat wave in less than a month and the year's first for neighboring Portugal is expected to last at least until the weekend, weather forecasters said Tuesday. With temperatures in both countries already elevated, the outlook magnified wildfire worries.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, lower humidity; high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 12
Nation
California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire
California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
Paul Douglas
Timing Summer T-storms Is Tricky
Fresh air pouring of Manitoba will lower humidity levels into tomorrow, perhaps the nicest day of the week, with popcorn cumulus clouds and light winds. Heat begins to build again by late week with daytime highs near 90F Thursday into Sunday. A stretch of even hotter weather is possible next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson