More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, sunny and pleasant
It'll be a gorgeous summer day. There's a warm front on the way Thursday night, bringing increased humidity and a chance of storms.
Business
Drought: Italy warns a third of farm production at risk
Italy's agriculture minister warned Parliament on Wednesday that a third of Italy's agricultural production was at risk because of drought and poor water infrastructure, and that the situation is only going to get worse in years to come.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and dry, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 13
Weather
Watch storm clouds roll in across the Twin Cities
The storms dropped heavy rain at times in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday night.
Weather
Storm clouds roll in across the Twin Cities
The storms dropped heavy rain at times in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday night.