More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of scattered rain or thunderstorms, with a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: 82, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of spotty showers, with heat on the way.
Nation
Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama
The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
World
Torrential rain hits Germany leading to accidents, floods
Thunderstorms hit Germany late Monday and torrential rain poured down on southern and western parts of the country leading to dozens of accidents and hundreds of firefighter operations throughout the night.
Nation
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete
Rescuers searching for a fifth day for survivors of a Florida condo building collapse used bucket brigades and heavy machinery Monday as they worked atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households.