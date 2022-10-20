More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 56, mix of sun and clouds
Most of the state is past peak for fall colors as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There's a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Milder and partly sunny; weekend warmup on the way
Expect a high in the upper 50s.
World
Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods
Malaysia's Election Commission said Thursday that national elections will be held on Nov. 19, amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters.
Paul Douglas
Weather Whiplash. 70s Return By The Weekend
After a bone-chilling start to the week, temperatures surge to September-like 70s this weekend. A t-shirt advisory may be needed. Strong winds develop Sunday in advance of an intense system that could spark a few strong storms late Sunday with much colder air (and flurries?) by next week! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Local
Some Minnesota, Wisconsin ski hills open early amid frigid fall temperatures
The mid-October opening date is a record for some hills in the region.