Nation
Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, more showers on the way
After a gloomy morning more rain is expected for parts of the state, with heavy rain possible in northeastern Minnesota. The chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms continues into this weekend.
Nation
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
World
Floods in Italy kill 10; Survivors plucked from roofs, trees
Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up into trees to await rescue.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy and rain today
Expect a high of about 79