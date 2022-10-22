More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a warm weekend, with temperatures near record highs. There's a chance of strong winds and then storms Sunday into Monday.
World
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta.
Weather
Morning forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a warm weekend, with temperatures near record highs. There's a chance of storms and strong winds later Sunday into Monday.
World
West Africa floods destroy crops, worsening hunger fears
Ocheiga Enoch isn't expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season.
Paul Douglas
Warm Late October Weekend Ahead - Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night
Highs climb into the 70s this weekend with another little burst of summer-ish weather into the region. Rain chances are still there late Sunday into Monday, but it doesn't look like as much beneficial rain will fall as was hoped earlier in the week. - D.J. Kayser