More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy; chance of showers later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump reconsiders claim that Beirut was attacked
Speaking at the White House, he said: "In any event, it was a terrible event. And a lot of people were killed."
Minneapolis
Minneapolis mayor wants mentors for new officers
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is working to pair new police officers with "the right individuals" for field training following George Floyd's death.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 61 and overcast after possible showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast