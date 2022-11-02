More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 76; warm, windy and dry
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above average, with elevated wildfire potential in much of the state. It'll be warm again Thursday, with cooler weather on the way.
Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae
Schools and offices closed and some events were canceled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept south of the city, while a finance conference meant to restore Hong Kong's image as an international business center went ahead.
Morning forecast: Record warmth, windy; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2
Philippine schools ordered to reopen after virus lockdowns
Millions of students trooped back to public schools across the Philippines on Wednesday as the government enforced the mandatory resumption of in-person classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh
For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed the world's finest cashmere-producing goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India's Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan. But a decade ago, the 45-year-old nomad gave up his pastoral life in search of a better future for his family. He sold off his animals and migrated to an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh.