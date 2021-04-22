More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 62, sunny to mostly sunny
It'll be a nice spring day, but there's an elevated fire risk. There's a chance of rain and maybe even snow Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 22
Paul Douglas
Cool Weekend But Spring Stages a Mild, Wet Comeback Next Week
Too cool for tornadoes, too warm for blizzards, no river flooding, so yes - on some level I'm relieved we aren't dealing with weather drama. It's cool out there but all the weather models we examine show a more significant warm front next week, along with some 1-2" rains by midweek.
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and mainly clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Sports
White Sox, Indians postponed by snow, cold weather
The Cleveland Indians have postponed Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow, cold weather and a soggy field.