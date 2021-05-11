More from Star Tribune
Nation
Border Patrol tent facility in Texas evacuated during storm
A compound of tents to detain migrant children and families was evacuated for hours this week when struck by fierce winds in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, authorities said.
Nation
Fire officials aim to douse blazes fast, avoid megafires
U.S. officials said Thursday they will try to stamp out wildfires as quickly as possible this year as severe drought tightens its grip across the West and sets the stage for another destructive summer of blazes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 71, mostly sunny, breezy
It'll be dry and mild, with a chance of rain Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, dry; high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 13
Evening forecast: Low of 49, with more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.