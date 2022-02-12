More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, cold; high 17
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 14
Madagascar, southern Africa brace for more tropical storms
Even as southern African nations assess the devastation caused earlier this month by Cyclone Batsirai, a new tropical storm is approaching as the Indian Ocean region is confronted by an intense cyclone season.
Morning forecast: Slippery start, then sunny, cold; high 16
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 14
UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home hard
Scientists and governments met Monday to finalize a major U.N. report on how global warming disrupts people's lives, their natural environment and the Earth itself. Don't expect a flowery valentine to the planet: instead an activist group predicted "a nightmare painted in the dry language of science."
Fairly Quiet Week With Continued Up And Down Temps
There won't be too many weather concerns here for the workweek. A chance of some light snow exists late Friday into Friday Night, but a larger storm will pass to our south midweek. The temperature rollercoaster will continue, though, with the coldest day expected Thursday. - D.J. Kayser