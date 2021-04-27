More from Star Tribune
US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years
In 43 years of farming, Morey Hill had seen crop-destroying weather, rock-bottom prices, trade fights and surges in government aid, but not until last year had he endured it all in one season.
Morning forecast: Chance of showers, high 61; PM rain likely
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 27
Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds
With lowered flags and somber ceremonies, Alabama will pause Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of a horrific tornado outbreak that killed more than 250 people statewide, caused billions in damage and reshaped entire communities.
Springier This Week with 70s Expected This Weekend
It has been a slow, painful slog into spring this year with fleeting flashes of warmth overwhelmed by a parade of cool slaps, wind chill and slush. We're due for a lukewarm correction, and it's coming with a good chance of 70s by the weekend. Not a bad way to welcome the month of May.