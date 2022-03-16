More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 58, increasing clouds, chance of sprinkles
There's some cooler air on the way later this afternoon, with some gusty winds possible.
Nation
Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm
The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida will begin to wind down as the weather warms, wildlife officials said Wednesday.
Business
Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns
A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.
World
Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe
A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second straight day on Wednesday and gave cleaning crews extra work as far away as Paris, London and Belgrade to remove the film of dirt falling on cars and buildings.
Weather
Morning forecast: More thawing, high 58
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 16