Afternoon forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
Enjoy the warmth, as it'll be cooler and cloudier Sunday. There's a chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing.
Morning forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
It'll be mild today, with some cooler and cloudier weather on the way Sunday, and a chance of snow Tuesday.
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.
Paul Douglas
So Many Questions This Winter Season
Soak up 50F later today because a cooling trend is just as inevitable as pangs of holiday disappointment. No drama Sunday or Monday but a storm will side-swipe us with plowable snow Tuesday, maybe something in the 2-4" range. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson