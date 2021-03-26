More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
Tornadoes and severe storms tore through the Deep South, killing at least five people as strong winds splintered trees, wrecked homes and downed power lines.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, mix of sun and clouds
It'll get sunnier this afternoon, but rain is on the way overnight and into Saturday.
Business
Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US
Consumers spending and personal incomes both fell sharply in February as severe winter storms disrupted shopping in many parts of the country and the government wrapped up distribution of $600 relief payments.
Weather
Morning forecast: Early clouds, then some sun; high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 26
Nation
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
A string of deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least five fatalities and an unknown number of injuries were reported.