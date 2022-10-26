More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry, with light winds, for National Pumpkin Day. There's a slight chance of showers Thursday.
Nation
Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore
Even before Superstorm Sandy's floodwaters surged over New York City's Rockaway Peninsula, there was an air of decay in Edgemere, a far-flung seaside neighborhood long pockmarked with boarded-up homes and vacant lots with waist-high weeds.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Business
Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last
Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It's a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession.
Paul Douglas
A Colder Snowier Winter Isn't A Sure Thing
Expect quiet weather into early next week with a gradual warming trend. Highs reach or top 60F Friday into Tuesday of next week. No Halloween Superstorms this year. Drought is expanding and intensifying. What I'd give for a muddy, dirty rain right now. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson