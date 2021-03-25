More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 50, sun with a few passing clouds
It'll be mild and dry, with a chance of rain Saturday.
Morning forecast: Sun returns, high 50
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 25
Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law
Tyler DeWitt and Evan Hannibal were slowly making their way down a windswept slope during a backcountry snowboarding excursion in Colorado last spring when the shallow snow beneath them shifted and broke loose.
Paul Douglas
Looking Better For an Early Spring This Year
The drenching rains are over, now comes a welcome dose of cool sunshine, with temperatures continuing to trend milder than normal into next week, and well beyond
Evening forecast: Low of 31; mostly cloudy with rain ending
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.