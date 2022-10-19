More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 47, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cool today, with a warming trend on the way and the possibility of storms early next week.
Nation
Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early
The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.
Nation
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine's Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country's battered power grid as winter weather approaches.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another frosty start; high 47
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Nation
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.