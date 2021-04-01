More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial George Floyd's girlfriend testifies of their life together, opioid use; paramedic also takes the stand
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial George Floyd's girlfriend testifies of their life together, opioid use; paramedic also takes the stand
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial George Floyd's girlfriend testifies of their life together, opioid use; paramedic also takes the stand
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial George Floyd's girlfriend testifies of their life together, opioid use; paramedic also takes the stand
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 45, sunny, with warmer weather on the way
Temperatures are near normal, but get ready for a warming trend starting tomorrow.
Business
Construction spending dips 0.8% in February amid bad weather
U.S. construction spending fell in February after several months of steady gains, likely because of unseasonably cold weather and winter storms in the south.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 46; warming trend ahead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 1
Local
Fire warning issued for northwest Minnesota due to dry weather and high winds
A red flag warning has been issued in northwest Minnesota for weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire.Strong winds and low humidity are forecast, according…
Evening forecast: Low of 20; clear and cold night with low morning windchills
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.