Business
House panel seeks storm documents from Texas grid operator
The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the Texas power grid, seeking information and documents about the lack of preparation for the recent winter storm that caused millions of power outages and dozens of deaths across the state.
Nation
Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi
Frustrations are mounting in Mississippi's largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the city's water system — knocking out water for drinking and making it impossible for many to even flush their toilets.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 43, sunny
The warming trend continues, but it'll get cold overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 42; 50s this weekend?
Twin Cities morning forecast for Wednesday, March 3
Weather
Outlook: Touch of April in Early March
No gyrating slush-storms are in sight, just a touch of April. Relatively mild, Pacific air is swirling inland, and that should be good for a few 50s Sunday into the middle of next week. The next storm should fall as rain Tuesday into Thursday of next week. You remember rain right? The extended outlook? Potholes. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson