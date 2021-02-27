More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden For Twin Cities power couple and their family, home is an extension of faithful service
Home & Garden For Twin Cities power couple and their family, home is an extension of faithful service
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 41, clouds moving in; snow arriving overnight
There's a winter weather advisory for the Twin Cities Sunday, with 2-4 inches of snow expected. It'll warm up again Tuesday.
Nation
Texas jail inmates hungry, shivering during unusual freeze
When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates at the state's largest county jail.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, sunny, with clouds and then snow moving in
It'll be another mild day, but a sunny start will give way to clouds, and then 2-4 inches of snow Sunday.
Politics
White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm 'a wake-up call'
The deadly winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas and other states is a "wake-up call" for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events linked to climate change, President Joe Biden's national climate adviser says.
Weather
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Night: 2" to 4" of Snow. 50s Next Weekend?
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued Saturday Night for the potential of 2" to 4" of snow. Isolated higher tallies can't be ruled out along a narrow line from Sioux Falls, SD to near Mankato. Temps Sunday and Monday will be a little cooler, but 50s may be possible by next weekend! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson