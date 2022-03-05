More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Residents in 600 homes in the Florida Panhandle were evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others, in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 40, rain followed by wintry mix
Expect rain today and mixed precipitation tonight, with light amounts of accumulating snow early Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 40, mix of precipitation
There are winter weather advisories in much of the state, with sleet and freezing rain transitioning to rain, then back into mixed precipitation and snow overnight. No significant accumulation is expected.
Messy spring storm impacting the region Saturday
A messy Spring storm is impacting the region Saturday. Here in the metro, we'll see showers and even some thunder before ending as a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow tonight. Where could strong storms, and accumulating snow, occur? - D.J. Kayser