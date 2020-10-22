More from Star Tribune
World
Former Gitmo detainees fear new destination: Yemen
Detainees — 18 Yemenis and one Russian, swept up from Afghanistan and Pakistan after the Sept. 11 attacks — have languished in custody in the United Arab Emirates for as long as five years
Nation
Maxwell denies procuring underage girls for Prince Andrew
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain's Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday, calling the prince's accuser an "awful fantasist."
Politics
Democrats boycott Judiciary Committee Barrett vote
Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Politics
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 35, wintry mix
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast