'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways.
Afternoon forecast: 34, mix of sun and clouds
We could see more freezing fog tonight, with a potential big storm on the way early next week.
Morning forecast: High of 34; chance of flurries, freezing fog
Freezing fog is creating rime ice, with a chance of flurries this afternoon. There's a chance of more freezing fog this evening, with a possible major storm on the way early this week.
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Paul Douglas
A Few Flurries To End 2022 - Watching A Storm For Early Next Week
We have to end the year with one more snow chance, right? It'll be a light chance on Saturday, however, with little to no accumulation expected. The first day of 2023 should be quiet, but the first large storm of the new year awaits late Monday into Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser