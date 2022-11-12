More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 30, more clouds than sun
It'll be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. Sunday will also be chilly, with potentially more sun. Next week brings chances for snow.
Morning forecast: 30, partly cloudy and breezy
It'll be a chilly weekend, with some flurries possible, and chances for snow next week.
World
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead.
Paul Douglas
Potential For A Few Snowy Inches Next Week
Cold weather is here to stay for a while with increasing snow chances into next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Variety
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'
Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.