Weather
Afternoon forecast: 3, winter storm warning through 3 a.m. Thursday
Arctic air and snow are on tap, with subzero wind chills and a half foot of snow expected for the Twin Cities area by 7 p.m. Friday. There's another chance of snow Christmas night.
Photography
Photos: Winter storm arrives in the Twin Cities
A snowstorm that will drop several inches of snow across southern Minnesota and unleash blizzard conditions behind it moved into the state on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend.
Business
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren't stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.
World
Spain records hottest year ever in 2022
Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation's weather service said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 5" to 8"; dangerous wind chills Thurs.-Fri.
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wed., Dec. 21